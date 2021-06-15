SLED releases initial timeline in Murdaugh double homicide investigation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The State Law Enforcement Division released Tuesday a timeline that details their investigation into the Murdaugh double homicide case.

Margaret Murdaugh and her son, Paul, were found shot to death last week at their family property in Colleton County.

According to SLED, Margaret’s husband and Paul’s father, Alex Murdaugh, called 9-1-1 at 10:07 p.m. on June 7th, during which he told the Colleton County Dispatch Center that he returned to the family property on Moselle Road to find the bodies of his wife and son shot outside the residence.

Deputies with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office immediately responded to the property where they discovered Margaret and Paul both suffered multiple gunshot wounds, later confirmed by coroner Richard Harvey this week.

The sheriff’s office secured the scene and contacted SLED at 10:28 p.m. to request the agency’s assistance in investigating the double murder.

SLED Lowcountry Regional agents were dispatched and arrived on the scene at 11:47 p.m. and immediately began working with Colleton County deputies to evaluate the scene. They took the lead on the investigation.

SLED Crime Scene agents began arriving on the scene at 12:07 a.m. and worked throughout the morning of June 8th collecting evidence that would be submitted to the agency’s forensic lab. That evidence was immediately processed and tested, according to the agency’s timeline.

The family was laid to rest Friday in Hampton County.

At this point, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says it has been working on the case non-stop since their initial arrival.

“We continue to pursue all leads and the investigation is certainly active and ongoing at this time,” SLED stated Tuesday. “We will continue to submit all forensic evidence to SLED’s forensic lab.”

The agency said it is committed to conducting a “professional and thorough criminal investigation” to bring justice in the deaths of Paul and Maggie Murdaugh.

In terms of releasing additional information, like 9-1-1- calls, SLED stated that it is committed to transparency and releasing details when appropriate.

“We cannot and will not do anything that could jeopardize the integrity of this investigation or that would violate the due process afforded to all in our constitutional system of justice,” SLED wrote.