SLED investigating officer involved shooting in Graniteville

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating a shooting involving an Aiken County Sheriff’s deputy. It happened just before 11:30 p.m. on Thursday.

According to police, a white pickup truck was stopped by deputies at Abear Street near Main Street in Graniteville. They say when deputies approached the driver he drove off.

Deputies pursued the pickup the driver until he stopped on Trolley Line Road near Morningside Drive. Police say the driver got out of the truck, armed with a shotgun, where he attempted to carjack someone in a nearby car.

When police tried to confront the suspect they say he pointed his shotgun at the deputies at which point police fired. The suspect was later found by the Aiken Bloodhound Tracking Team in a shed in the 3000 block of Seneca Avenue.

The suspect was suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper left chest. He was taken to the hospital where he was last listed in stable condition.

No other injuries have been reported.