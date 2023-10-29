AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office has called in the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) to conduct an investigation into an officer involved shooting.

Around 2:47 am, deputies were dispatched to the 300 block of Hamelin Road in Aiken for a subject threatening neighbors with a firearm.

When deputies arrived they encountered a barricaded subject who fired multiple rounds from the residence.

SWAT and negotiators responded.

This investigation is being handled by SLED and the Aiken County Coroner’s Office.

No other information has been released at this time.

This is a developing story.