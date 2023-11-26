AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in Aiken County.

Authorities report around Sunday, November 26, at 1:05 a.m., deputies responded to the 300 block of Depot Ave NE, Salley, SC, for a suspect armed with a shotgun. The 911 caller reported that the suspect showed up armed at her home and left.

Deputies searched the area, where they found the suspect walking with the firearm. After locating the suspect, he refused to put down his shotgun and continued to walk away. The suspect initially put down the shotgun but, with one hand in his waistband, defied deputies’ commands. Subsequently hit with a beanbag round, he then aimed a handgun at deputies and fired, prompting deputies to return gunfire.

After they caught the guy, the deputies cared for him until the EMS showed up. He’s stable now and was taken to the hospital. None of the deputies got hurt in the incident.

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office called the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) to investigate.