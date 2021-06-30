SLED investigating 22nd officer involved shooting in South Carolina of 2021

CALHOUN COUNTY, SC (WJBF) – South Carolina Law Enforcement Division agents are investigating an officer involved shooting that happened Wednesday.

A warrant was in the process of being served when shots were fired during a confrontation between an armed man and Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office deputies. The suspect was shot and killed during the incident. There were no other injuries reported.

Since the shooting involved an officer, SLED was called in to investigate. SLED agents will interview witnesses and gather relevant evidence as well as forensically test evidence if needed. Information gathered in the investigation will be put in a case file and submitted to prosecutors.

There is no other information at this time as this investigation is ongoing.

This incident in Calhoun County is the 22nd officer involved shooting in South Carolina. In 2020, there were 49 officer involved shootings.