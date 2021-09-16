SLED arrests Alex Murdaugh for Insurance Fraud and other crimes

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) 53-year old Richard Alexander “Alex” Murdaugh in connection to the shooting incident on September 4th.
Authorities say he conspired with Curtis Edward Smith to assist him in committing suicide for the explicit purpose of allowing a beneficiary to collect life insurance.
Murdaugh was charged with insurance fraud, conspiracy to commit insurance fraud, along with filing a false police report.
He’s booked at the Hampton County Detention Center.
