Augusta, GA (WJBF)– On April 4th, 2021 Police respond to a call at 3:18pm about skeletal remains located in a wooded area off the 3900 block of Wrightsboro Rd.

The remains where discovered by a person, name still unknown to the public, passing by who stepped into the woods and found them.

Richmond County Crime Scene Unit and Investigators are on scene. The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time.