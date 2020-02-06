Skeletal remains found in Aiken County identified as missing Clearwater man

AIKEN COUNTY (WJBF) – The Aiken County Coroner’s office has identified skeletal remains found in Burnettown.

The remains of 24-year old De’Vante A. William were found on the Aiken/Augusta Highway by hunters in October 2019.

Williams went missing over a year ago, in January 2019. He was last seen on the 800 block of Old Aiken Road in North Augusta.

Williams death is highly suspicious, the cause and manner of death is still under investigation.

