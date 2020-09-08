Six wounded and two dead after violent weekend in Hancock County, Ga

SPARTA, Ga (WJBF) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation Region 6 Office in Milledgeville was called in by both the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office and Sparta Police this weekend to investigate two separate incidents of violence within the bounds of Hancock County.

In less than 18 hours, two were dead within County lines and six others wounded after two separate assaults, one involving a stabbing and the other a massive crime scene following a shooting at a large gathering.

Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, just before 2:00 a.m., Hancock Sheriff’s Office and Sparta Police responded to a 911 call in reference to shots fired at the intersection of Faye and Lee streets, less than a mile from the city center in Sparta.

Initially, the information that law enforcement was acting on listed three wounded. Once on scene, though, when as officers and deputies began to work the case, it was discovered that four others had either driven or been driven to the hospital in personal vehicles, putting the count at seven shot.

33-year-old Sabreal Meshae Taylor was found dead by apparent gunshot wound at the scene. Several of the victims, including the Taylor, were from Sparta, while others wounded were from Milledgeville, Tennille, and Covington.

Within 20 minutes of assessing the crime scene, the GBI Regional Office was contacted to assist with the investigation. As many as eight GBI agents from the Milledgeville field office were called in to the site of the Labor Weekend shooting, described as extensive.

Two of the victims, 29-year-old Catavius Reeves and 37-year-old Ramon Lewis, were listed in critical condition Monday.

Four others, Johnny Chappie, 35; Shanerica Chester, 28; Thomas Womble, Jr., 29; and Ga’Keylo Gaynor, 24, are currently listed as stable.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact either the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 444-7471 or the GBI at (478) 445-4173.

The other death investigation in Sparta, with assistance from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, netted a suspect Monday.

Bernard Hall, 29, has been charged with murder and aggravated assault in the death of 34-year-old old Brandon Renardo Morris.

Evidence of Morris’ assault was found after a call was put in for an automobile wreck along GA HWY 15 Sunday shortly before 7 p.m.

Sparta Police responded and discovered Morris, who’d been recently stabbed, at the scene of the crash. He was pronounced dead shortly after their arrival.

Hall, who was arrested Monday in connection to Morris’ death, has been booked into Hancock County Jail. The GBI investigation remains active.

Special Agent-in-Charge Mary Chandler with the Milledgeville GBI Field Office is coordinating both investigations in tandem with Hancock Sheriff’s Office and Sparta Police.

