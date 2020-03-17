Six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady leaving Patriots

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady speaks to the media following an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Tennessee Titans, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

(AP) – Tom Brady is an NFL free agent for the first time in his career. The 42-year-old quarterback with six Super Bowl rings said Tuesday morning that he is leaving the New England Patriots.

https://twitter.com/TomBrady/status/1239895697207549952/photo/1

He officially hits the league’s open market Wednesday, but could reach agreement with another team on Tuesday when players and clubs can negotiate deals.

A four-time Super Bowl Most Valuable Player and three-time league MVP, Brady has been the enduring face of the Patriots and the most-celebrated player of his generation.

https://twitter.com/TomBrady/status/1239895289424642050/photo/1

Now, he will be leading another NFL team for his 21st pro season.

