Six killed on SC roadways in just two days

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WJBF) – The South Carolina department of Public Safety announced the deaths of six people on South Carolina roadways during the weekend.

Six people died from Friday, August 6, 2021-Sunday, August 8, 2021. One of these deaths included 25-year-old Cody Jones in Aiken.

Jones was driving a 2008 Honda south on Augusta Road near Wilson Road when his vehicle left the roadway, overturned and came to a stop at Little Horse Creek.

Jones was reportedly recovered from the creek but was unable to be revived by EMS crews.

The five other fatal accidents were outside of the CSRA in Clarendon, Union, Georgetown, and Spartanburg.

For more information regarding traffic fatalities in South Carolina, visit the South Carolina Department of Public Safety website.