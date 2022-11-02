AUSTELL, Ga. (WJBF) – Six Flags Over Georgia is proud to honor and support the United States military personnel who serve and have served our country.

The park is hosting Veterans Weekend, November 12 – 13, where Veterans, retired and active duty military personnel will receive complimentary park admission, meal, drinks and more when they present a valid military ID.

“In honor of Veterans Day, we are thrilled to celebrate our Veterans during this new event at Six Flags Over Georgia,” said Vice President of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation Dennis Clark. “On this weekend, we pay tribute to all American Veterans and give thanks to those who served their country honorably during war or peacetime.”

Veterans, active duty and retired military personnel are eligible to receive:

Complimentary park admission;

Complimentary parking;

Complimentary meal voucher and drink bottle; and

Complimentary Americana lanyard and button.

Family members of Veterans, active duty and retired military personnel are eligible to receive:

Discounted park admission (limit 4); and

Complimentary Americana button.

Additional Veterans Weekend activities include a vendor fair, in-park performances and displays and patriotic décor.

Guest must present valid military ID to designated parking toll booths for complimentary parking, and at the front gate to obtain complimentary admission and other benefits. Commemorative gifts are available while supplies last.

Learn more about Veterans Weekend at sixflags.com/overgeorgia.