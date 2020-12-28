Situation reported at McCormick Correctional Institution

MCCORMICK COUNTY, SC (WJBF) – NewsChannel 6 received unconfirmed reports of prisoners escaping and a guard being held hostage at McCormick Correctional Institution in McCormick, South Carolina around 7:00 p.m.

Our crew on the scene reports there are law enforcement vehicles at the entrance of the facility, just off U.S. 378. There is also a McCormick County Services Ambulance on location, which was called inside the prison around 9:00 p.m.

We have contacted all of the appropriate authorities to try to understand what the situation is, but have not been told anything at this time.

We are working diligently to get information to the public as soon as possible.

Please stay with us as we work to confirm the details of the situation.