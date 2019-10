PITTSBURG, Pa (CNN) – A rough ride on a Pittsburgh bus Monday morning, when a sink hole opened up, swallowing the back half of it.

Luckily, only two people were on board and both made it off.

The lone passenger was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Another car narrowly missing driving right into the hole.

Emergency crews shut down the area in downtown during the morning rush hour to remove the port authority bus.

The sinkhole also forced a child care center to evacuate.