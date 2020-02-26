Singer Duffy says she was ‘raped and drugged and held captive’

News

by: ABC News

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This Dec. 8, 2011 file photo shows Welsh singer Duffy at the European premiere of “Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows” in London. Duffy says she’s been out of the public limelight for years to focus on recovering from what she described as being “drugged and raped and held captive over some days.” She said in a revealing Instagram post Tuesday that it has taken time to recovery and asked her fans to support her. (AP Photo/Joel Ryan, File)

(ABC News) – Welsh singer/songwriter Duffy, best known her 2008 hit, “Mercy,” largely disappeared from the spotlight for the past decade, and in a candid Instagram post Tuesday she explained why.

Duffy, whose full name is Aimee Anne Duffy, shared that she was “raped and drugged and held captive over some days,” but is “ok and safe now.”

She did not share when or where the alleged incidents took place, but said she’d be answering questions in a “spoken interview” in the coming weeks.

A representative for her label did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“The recovery took time. There’s no light way to say it. But I can tell you in the last decade, the thousands and thousands of days I committed to wanting to feel the sunshine in my heart again, the sun does now shine,” Duffy wrote. “You wonder why I did not choose to use my voice to express my pain? I did not want to show the world the sadness in my eyes. I asked myself, how can I sing from the heart if it is broken? And slowly it unbroke.”

Duffy, 35, last released a studio album, “Endlessly,” in 2010. She shared that she decided to go public with her story after finding it “amazing” to discuss it with a journalist who’d reached out.

“You can only imagine the amount of times I thought about writing this. The way I would write it, how I would feel thereafter,” she shared. “Well, not entirely sure why now is the right time, and what it is that feels exciting and liberating for me to talk.”

View this post on Instagram

You can only imagine the amount of times I thought about writing this. The way I would write it, how I would feel thereafter. Well, not entirely sure why now is the right time, and what it is that feels exciting and liberating for me to talk. I cannot explain it. Many of you wonder what happened to me, where did I disappear to and why. A journalist contacted me, he found a way to reach me and I told him everything this past summer. He was kind and it felt so amazing to finally speak. The truth is, and please trust me I am ok and safe now, I was raped and drugged and held captive over some days. Of course I survived. The recovery took time. There’s no light way to say it. But I can tell you in the last decade, the thousands and thousands of days I committed to wanting to feel the sunshine in my heart again, the sun does now shine. You wonder why I did not choose to use my voice to express my pain? I did not want to show the world the sadness in my eyes. I asked myself, how can I sing from the heart if it is broken? And slowly it unbroke. In the following weeks I will be posting a spoken interview. If you have any questions I would like to answer them, in the spoken interview, if I can. I have a sacred love and sincere appreciation for your kindness over the years. You have been friends. I want to thank you for that x Duffy Please respect this is a gentle move for me to make, for myself, and I do not want any intrusion to my family. Please support me to make this a positive experience.

A post shared by @ duffy on

Latest Headlines:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories