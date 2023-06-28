AIKEN S.C. (WJBF) – The Savannah River Site (SRS) personnel proactively prepared for what has unfortunately become a familiar scenario by recently conducting its second active shooter training exercise, which involved more than 300 employees.

According to Greg Hightower, Savannah River Nuclear Solutions (SRNS) Environmental Management Drills and Exercise, Emergency Response Organization (ERO) Group Manager, “This year’s emergency preparedness exercise involved an active shooter scenario resulting in simulated wounded and deceased personnel and hough this hypothetical tragedy is one we hope never occurs at SRS, the reality is we have to be prepared for such a situation. And our preparations must extend not just to the SRS ERO, but also to every one of our employees at SRS, training them to run, hide or fight.”

A role-playing employee pretends to be surprised by SRS Security personnel as he flees from the building where an active shooter exercise was recently conducted. More than 300 Site personnel were involved during the training.



Hightower explained that the ERO, Fire Department personnel and protective force security personnel collectively worked together, each fulfilling their duties to the best of their abilities.

Hightower also explained that SRS employees need to take this same awareness of their environment and ability to quickly react to dangerous situations when they are off-site, as well.

“We have an amazing team of highly trained SRS personnel who man 92 ERO positions, each with specific responsibilities,” said Hightower. “The training for each specific position – during past annual drills and exercises – paid off, yet again, during the active shooter exercise, which included the participation of the FBI, who led the post-incident investigation, as well.”