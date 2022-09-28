AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — A 47,500-square-foot grocery store could be built near The Village at Woodside on Silver Bluff Road. “I think we’re already inundated with supermarkets, and I really just don’t see the advantage of building one here,” Keith McCartney told NewsChannel 6’s Aiken Bureau Chief Shawn Cabbagestalk.

The grocery store would serve Woodside and surrounding communities. It was planned in 2003. “I think it’s particularly bad for the people living over in the village of Woodside because they have very expensive houses, and they will put up again with a lot of noise,” he added.

Developers will also build seven smaller shops. The areas where the medical and health-related services are located will also be expanded. “The traffic has improved since they widened the road. Now, how this new construction will affect that,” Dana Stapleton asked. “I have no idea,” she added.

The plan calls for three entrances and a new traffic light at the intersection of Silver Bluff Road and Pascalis Place. Public safety could control the lights in an emergency. A traffic study will be conducted once the plans are finalized. “It’s probably just gonna make the traffic a lot worse in the area and make the street noise a lot worse,” Josh Nyegard said. “I’d like to kind of keep that down. So, I think they could probably put it somewhere else,” he added.

Developers proposed a 50-foot buffer around the project. The grocery store’s trash compactor and emergency generators will be away from residential areas. Parking lot lights could be positioned away from homes but ensure people are safe behind the store. Council could approve it at its Oct. 10 meeting.