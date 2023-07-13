NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. – Garden City Rescue Mission holds their first silent auction to support a recovery and discipleship program.

The silent auction will take place Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. inside the Victory Baptist Church Activity Center Gym located 620 West Martintown Road, North Augusta, SC 29841.

The Garden City Rescue Mission & Life Development Center in Augusta Georgia is an emergency shelter and recovery/discipleship program that helps those experiencing homelessness in the CSRA and transients from across the country for over 22 years.

The owner of the building has decided to sell the property and offered to give Garden City Rescue Mission the first option to purchase the property.

They have a short amount of time to raise the funds to save the center and have launched a fundraiser. The fundraiser is called “RESCUE THE RESCUE MISSION!” It is a big opportunity for the ministry and those who are housed and help to gain housing of their own.

Many great items will be available including sporting event tickets, family experiences, bed and breakfast stays, delicious specialty cakes, photo sessions, gift baskets, and much more!

Registration for the auction will be available during lunch at no additional charge, a registration will be needed to get a bidder number.

All proceeds from the Silent Auction will benefit the Rescue the Rescue Mission Fundraiser!

GCRM is a 501C3 Non-Profit and all donations are tax deductible.

Donations can be given through:

PayPal: PayPal.me/GCRM

Give through Apple Pay, Google Pay, Cash App, or Credit Card: https://checkout.square.site/…/7L3HX5R5AIII4JMX5LG7CWPP