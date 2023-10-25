FORT GORDON, Ga. (WJBF) – You might remember the Fort Gordon Historical Museum, the establishment renamed to the Signal and Cyber Museum Society after Fort Gordon’s new name. But museum leaders still need donations for a new building.

“Over 165 years, and all of those artifacts– everything we’re having to do that– they can’t be forgotten,” Executive Director at the Signal and Cyber Museum Amy Tuschen said.

It’s been a little more than two years since the museum had to close up shop.

“The sooner the better. The building can get sold out from underneath us, leased to someone else; we’re really trying to get the organization and the museum moved here, and the artifacts brought back,” Tuschen said.

In Early 2021, museum leaders began looking for a new location to showcase the historical artifacts significant to the Signal Corps.

And now on Friday – just before the renaming of Fort Gordon, the now Signal and Cyber Museum Society will host an open house and sneak preview of the prospective building.

“We decided to use it as a good opportunity to show off what we’re trying to move into. So, we have a lot of leadership that are gonna come and say some things about the building and our organization,” Tuschen said.

The goal? To get more donors to see the vision museum leaders already do.

“We’re actually gonna brings some artifacts and we’ll have those sitting out as well, but it’s just a little drop into kind of show anyone in the community what we have, what we’re trying to get to…,” Tuschen said.

The overall cost for the building sitting on a lot at Craig Sims Parkway is 3.5 million dollars. And Amy Tuschen says they’re accepting any donation they can get.

“Anyone can donate. We now have two accounts with the community foundation that are endowment accounts, so people can donate directly through the community foundation, they can donate on our website…”

The event will feature breakfast, remarks from museum leaders and fellowship at 7:30 a.m. at 159 Craig Sims Parkway, Augusta, GA. For more on how you can be a part and donate visit.