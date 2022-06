AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– A tragic evening at Lake Thurmond as Lincoln County Sheriff Paul Reviere confirms to WJBF that three siblings have drowned in the Amity Recreation Area.

The victims names have not been released, but they we described as a 3-year-old, a 4-year-old, and a 22-year old.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources is investigating with Lincoln County and the GBI.