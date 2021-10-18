Sibling argument in Augusta escalates to gun fire, Aggravated Assault suspect sought

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – 19-year-old Christopher Carter is wanted by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office for an Aggravated Assault that occurred along the 2300 block of Buckingham Court last Thursday.

Carter is facing multiple charges following a family violence incident Oct. 14th at 1:30 p.m. at a home on Buckingham Court.

An argument that began over a Black & Mild Cigar, according to the incident report and witness statements escalated to physical violence when Carter allegedly punched his older sister multiple times.

When they’re mother tried to break up the fight, Carter is alleged to have gone to his room and came back with a black handgun. Both the victim and the Carter were ordered out of the house, according to incident reports, where Carter is suspected of striking his sister in the head with the handgun, causing bruising and a knot.

The eyewitness statement in the incident report narrative claim that Carter walked away, but continued pacing and cursing aloud with the handgun still in his possession, only to return to the victim, raise the gun in her direction and fire in her direction.

Carter is then said to have left in a black Suburban with a family member in an effort by the relative to deescalate the situation.

A shell casing was found in the yard.

Any information concerning this subject, please contact the investigator on the case at (706) 821-1440, or any On-Duty Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.