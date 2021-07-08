Sias faces court of public opinion after indictments

Augusta, Ga (WJBF) Commissioner Sammie Sias first day in federal court has not been scheduled yet however the twice elected District 4 commissioner does face the court of public opinion.

The Sandridge area of Tobacco Road is the territory of commissioner Sammie Sias, but there’s signs his support is slipping away.

“This community trusted him and whatever comes forth to be dealt with and he’s given punishment for I don’t care because he deserves it,” said Lorenza Abrams.

“Do you want him to be your commissioner, or should he resign?”

“He should resign,’ said Abrams.

Sias, under fire after being charged by a federal grand jury, the indictment saying he concealed, covered up, destroyed, documents connected to renovations at Jamestown Community Center. where Sias is accused pocketing thousands of dollars.

And he’s been charged with lying to the FBI about turning over all documents he had on Jamestown.

“That’s not good not for somebody in his position if he did do that, hope he does the right thing and resign, put us out of our misery so we can get somebody in there,” said Antoine Williamson.

The charges against Sias are reflecting on the entire city government. renewing the calls for a forensic audit of the government, that commissioners rejected last week.

“The citizens are not happy with the commission it would make them happy if we did do a forensic audit,” said Catherine Smith McKnight.

“Commissioner McKnight and myself will have the call for a forensic audit on the next full commission meeting,” said Commissioner John Clarke.

Some Sias voters want more than a forensic audit.

“Prosecute him and get him out of here,” said Abrams.

“Did you vote for him?”

“Yes, I did I’m through with him he’ll never come back on my vote or get nothing else from me at all and I mean that,” said Abrams.

In July of 20-19 the commissioners did approve having the GBI investigate the allegations against Commissioner Sias, but he remained a full active member of the commission and in fact right now is Chairman of the Finance Committee, in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.