AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — Aiken, South Carolina, is gearing up for a weekend like no other as the inaugural “Unity Weekend” approaches. Set against the backdrop of a rich cultural tapestry, this event promises a series of activities that will not only entertain but also educate and empower attendees. Donna and Donald Westby, the founders of Umoja Village, a 501(c)(3) resource management and advocacy organization, recently sat down with Weekend Good Morning Augusta anchor Shawn Cabbagestalk to give us a sneak peek of what to expect.

Shout Fest: A Spirited Start

Kicking off the weekend on Saturday, October 21st, is the much-anticipated 15th annual Shout Fest. This celebration of gospel music, faith, and fellowship will unfold at the breathtaking Beverly D. Clyburn Generations Park in Aiken, running from 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM. With a star-studded lineup of 19 gospel artists, including headliner Rudy Currens, Shout Fest promises to be a musical extravaganza that will uplift your spirits.

Descended from the Promised Land: A Journey into Generational Wealth

On Sunday, October 22nd, Unity Weekend takes a thought-provoking turn with “Descended from the Promised Land,” a short documentary screening at the Etheridge Center. This documentary explores the rise and fall of the once-thriving African-American community of Greenwood in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The event delves into the importance of generational wealth and legacy building, offering valuable insights into creating financial stability for families. Following the screening, an expert panel discussion will mobilize attendees towards social change and economic empowerment.

Golf Tournament: Swing for a Cause

Monday, October 23rd, brings a unique opportunity for golf enthusiasts to tee off at the Hounds Lake Country Club in Aiken. The inaugural golf tournament promises not only a day of friendly competition but also a meaningful chance to give back to the community. Funds generated from this event will support Umoja Village’s crime prevention plan, reinforcing the organization’s commitment to making Aiken a safer place for all.

Umoja Village: Building a Stronger Community

Behind the scenes of Unity Weekend is Umoja Village, a dynamic organization founded in 2020 by Donna and Donald Westby. Umoja Village, which takes its name from the Swahili word for “unity,” is dedicated to resource management, advocacy, and community building. Their mission is clear: to assist the underserved and underrepresented members of society and help create a more equitable, diverse, and inclusive culture.

Umoja Village believes in the power of collaboration and partnerships. They work with various community organizations, businesses, sororities, fraternities, and churches to achieve their mission of unity and social change. Their goal is to hold themselves accountable for change and inspire others to do the same.

Unity Weekend is just one of the many initiatives Umoja Village spearheads to bring about positive change in the Aiken community. By creating events that celebrate unity, culture, and community while addressing important issues such as generational wealth and social change, they are actively contributing to the betterment of the region.

More information, visit: umojavillage.com/