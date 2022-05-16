AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- “ For profit employers should be providing paid internships because the department of labor looks at that as a form of work” said Julie Goley, director of career services at Augusta University.

The start of summer internships is right getting closer, leaving the question of whether potential interns should choose an unpaid or paid internship.

“if they have an option between an unpaid and a paid it’s really a matter of where they think they’re going to be able to differentiate and grow their skills the most” said Goley.

Julie Goley who is the director of career services at Augusta University says students should always look at every option they have, some students even decide to relocate to take unpaid internships.

She also says the pay for internships vary with most local internships starting at $15 an hours.

“ I’ve got students who are making $8 an hour in an internship and I’ve got students who are making $35 an hour in an internship so it really just depends on the industry if the student has to relocate” said Goley.

Goley says even though most student tend to go toward a paid internship, unpaid may be the best option for your future.

“is this legitimately going to provide the kind of experience that’s going to help you get to the next level and is it a good solid learning opportunity versus someone who’s just trying to extract work for free” said Goley.