Shop with a doc brings smiles to local children

News

EVANS, Ga (WJBF) – Lots of smiling faces at the Shop With a Doc festivities Tuesday night in Evans.

The kind folks at the Joseph M. Still Burn Center host the event each year.

They take burn patients out and let them have a big shopping spree.

It’s a chance for a fun night after a trying road to recovery for these youngsters.

“When the kids get here and they see they get to shop with the people that cared for them: the doctors and the nurses that go out and actually shop with them tonight it’s just a wonderful experience them when they are noty in the hospital or being treated or getting a shot or anything like that. They are actually getting to do something fun.”

Steve Chalker, Dir. of Operations, Burn Foundation of America

You can support the Burn Center by making a donation to the Burn Foundation of America year round.

