AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is investigating a shooting death Thanksgiving morning in Aiken.

According to the coroner’s office, the victim was found shortly before 2 a.m. Thursday in the driver seat of a Toyota Camry. The car had crashed into a tree on Park Ave. at Fairfield St.

The victim had at least 1 gunshot wound to the body. They were taken to Aiken Regional Medical Centers, where they were pronounced dead. An autopsy will be done in Newberry.

The coroner’s office is investigating along with the Aiken Department of Public Safety. As of the time of this article’s publication, there are no suspects.