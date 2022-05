BARNWELL COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — The search for the person or people responsible for a shooting in Barnwell County Saturday, May 28.

Authorities say shots rang out in the area of Union Circle — causing damage to multiple vehicles.

Several people were sent to the hospital with wounds.



If you have any information, contact the Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.