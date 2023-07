ALLENDALE, S.C. (WJBF) — Authorities are investiging a shooting in Allendale, South Carolina.

The incident happened at the Tiger Express Saturday night.

The Fairfax Police Department, Allendale County Sheriff’s Office, and SLED are investigating.

“At the moment there is no evidence to suggest an ongoing threat to the community,” according to a social media post.

We’re working to learn where there are any injuries.

If you have any information, contact the Allendale Police Department or SLED.