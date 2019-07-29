Shooting reported at site of California garlic festival

GILROY, Calif. (AP) — There are reports of a shooting at the annual Gilroy Garlic Festival in California.

Agents from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are responding to the scene.

BREAKING: ATF's San Francisco Field Division is responding to the scene of a reported shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in Gilroy, California. pic.twitter.com/fyMR5ZP9r7 — ATF San Francisco (@ATFSanFrancisco) July 29, 2019

11 people are reportedly injured, KRON4 News has made calls to the Gilroy Police Department to find out the extent of those injuries.

Santa Clara Valley Medical Center spokeswoman Joy Alexiou says the hospital has received two victims from the shooting and expects three more. She had no information on their conditions.

Video on social media sites showed people running for safety at the festival,

The Gilroy Police Department on its Twitter account issued a statement saying: “The hearts of Gilroy PD and entire community go out to the victims of today’s shooting at the Garlic Festival. The scene is still active. If you are looking for a loved one, please go to the reunification center at Gavilan College at parking lot B.”

The festival is a nationally known three-day event that attracts thousands of garlic lovers. Sunday was the final day of the festival.