Shooting reported at RaceWay Gas Station on Washington Road

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Richmond County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating a shooting at the RaceWay on Washington Road.

According to the RCSO, Two men were arguing in the parking lot of the gas station. The argument escalated and one of the subjects shot at the other.









A bystander was struck in the shoulder while standing in the parking lot of the BP gas station across the street.

Both subjects fled the area.

NewsChannel6 has a crew on the way to the scene, we’ll share the latest details when they become available.