Hephzibah, Ga (WJBF)- The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a shooting at the Circle K on the 2000 block of Tobacco Road in Hephzibah.

Dispatch confirms that the coroner has not been called at this time.

There is no word on injuries or arrests at this time.

This is a developing story. NewsChannel 6 will keep you updated with information as we get it.