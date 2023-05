AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office reports a shooting at an Augusta store. It happened just after 5:00 p.m. at the EZ Grocery at 1675 Olive Road. When deputies arrived, they found out three men in an SUV opened fire on three other men standing in front of the store. All of the men fled the scene before deputies arrived. No one was injured by the gunfire. Investigators are currently working the case and there is no other information available at this time.