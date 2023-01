AUGUSTA (WJBF) – On January 19th, at 8:37 P.M., the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call on the 3200 Block of Wrightsboro Road in reference to a gun shot victim.

Upon arrival, Deputies learned that a physical altercation happened between several males that spilled over to the alley behind Churchs Chicken when shots were fired.

One person was shot at least once in the leg and was transported to the hospital for treatment.

His injuries are considered non life threatening.