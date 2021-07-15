Shooting on Aiken Road in Graniteville leaves one injured, one dead

GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the shooting death of a Black man in Graniteville.

Around 11:30 Wednesday night, deputies were dispatched to meet with medical staff at Aiken Regional Medical Center who were treating a gunshot victim.

That victim (who has not been identified) was treated for non-life threatening injuries and later released from the medical center.

After receiving confirmation of a shooting, deputies responded to 340 Aiken Road (near Mack Lane) in Graniteville, SC.

A Black man was found dead, laying on the floor just inside the front doorway with an apparent gunshot wound. His identity has not been released.

Investigators and the Aiken County Coroner’s Office are currently working this investigation.

The ACSO asks that if anyone has any information, pictures, or video that that would help in this investigation, contact them at (803) 648-6811.

Callers can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for any crime.