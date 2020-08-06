Shooting investigations underway in Richmond County

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two shootings they say are connected.

The first happened just before midnight at the Prime Time Grill on Gordon Highway.
The second happened shortly after right around the corner on Haynie Drive.

We’ve not been told about any injuries or suspects.

