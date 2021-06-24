Shooting investigation underway on Tallman Drive in Martinez; victim’s husband arrested in Aiken County

MARTINEZ (WJBF) – The Columbia County Sheriff’s office is investigating a shooting.

It happened Wednesday night on the 4000 block of Tallman Drive in Martinez.

According to Captain Steve Morris, a woman was shot in the leg. The victim’s mother called 911.

When deputies arrived on the scene they found the victim outside on the front step.

She was sent to Doctors Hospital for treatment.

The victim’s husband, Robert White, is a suspect in the case. He was taken into custody in Aiken County.