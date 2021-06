AIKEN COUNTY (WJBF) – Aiken County Sheriff Office Deputies are on the scene of a shooting incident.

According the Captain Eric Abdullah, the investigation is in its early stages so there’s very little information.

What we do know is the incident happened on the 1000 block of Ridgemont Drive in Aiken.

There are no injuries reported. No word on any suspect.