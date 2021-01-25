Shooting investigation underway on I-20 at exit 194

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga (WJBF) – The Columbia County Sheriff’s office is on the scene of a shooting on Interstate-20 at exit 194, Jimmie Dyess Parkway.

Officials say this appears to be a road rage incident. They say the driver of an 18-wheeler shot two people inside a pick-up truck. Both victims have been taken to the hospital for treatment. No word on the severity of their injuries.

The 18-wheeler driver was arrested at the scene.

Westbound lanes of traffic have re-opened. Eastbound traffic is moving slowly.

This is a developing story.