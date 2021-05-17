Shooting investigation underway on Holley Street in Wagener

WAGENER, Sc (WJBF) – The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a shooting suspect. 34-year old Frank Lee Walker II is wanted for Attempted Murder and Possession of Weapon during a Violent Crime.

On May 16th, ACSO deputies responded to the 100 block of Holley Street in Wagener just before 6:30 p.m. Upon arrival they found a 28-year old black man with multiple gunshot wounds to his chest and stomach.

Witnesses identified Walker as the shooter, telling deputies that he was armed with a handgun and ran into the woods near the shooting location.

Aiken County EMS transported the shooting victim to an area hospital for emergency treatment where he is listed as critical.

Walker is considered as armed and dangerous.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Walker, please contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 648-6811.

You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers.

Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible.