Shooting investigation underway on Bolin Road in North Augusta

NORTH AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The North Augusta Department of Public Safety is investigating a shooting.

It happened at a home on the 1900 block of Bolin Road about 4:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

We have confirmed that the victim is a woman. She was taken to the hospital with what appears to be a life-threatening injury.

For breaking news delivered to you, subscribe to WJBF’s breaking news email list

As of right now, no one has been charged.

Authorities are trying to determine if the shooting was accidental or if there was foul play.

NewsChannel 6 is working to find out more details.