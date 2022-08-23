AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Tuesday morning around 6:00 a.m., the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 1100 block of 5th Street in Augusta for reports of a shooting.

Crime scene tape can be seen around the Union Agener Animal Health Distribution Center in downtown Augusta.

Union Agener Animal Health Distribution Center

Deputies located a female who was shot at least one time. According to Richmond County Coroner, Mark Bowen, the victim has died. Her identity has not been released.

At this time no suspects are in custody.

NewsChannel 6 has a crew on the way to the scene.

This is a developing story.