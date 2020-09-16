Shooting investigation underway in Monetta, after victim shot in face

MONETTA, Sc (WJBF) – The Aiken county Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a shooting off Old Shoals Road in Monetta.

According to Captain Eric Abdullah, a person who had been shot in the face went to the Dollar General seeking help and was transported to a local hospital by a private citizen.

The Captain emphasizes the shooting did not happen at the store and they are currently looking for 3 suspects in the area of Old Shoals Rd. south of Route 1.

