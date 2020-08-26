Shooting investigation underway in Augusta

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – A late night shooting is under investigation in Augusta.

It happened around 11:00 Tuesday night on Goodrich Street.

One person was shot, but we do not know their condition – or the name of a suspect.

