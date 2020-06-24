Attempted Armed Robbery investigation underway in Augusta

#UPDATE (7:00 a.m., 06/24/2020) – The pictured subject is wanted in reference to an Aggravated Assault and Criminal Attempt Armed Robbery that occurred Tuesday night at 2447 Wrightsboro Road (Super Express).
The suspect was armed with a shotgun and was wearing black clothing with an unknown article of clothing that covered his face.
The suspect was also wearing a brown back pack. The suspect was last observed fleeing the scene on foot towards the 1500 block of Schley Street.
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday night.
The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. on the 2400 block of Wrightsboro Road.
That’s the Super Express across from the Uptown VA Hospital.
No word on the extent of injuries or a possible suspect.
