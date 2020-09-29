Shooting investigation underway in Aiken County

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Shooting Investigation_32143

AIKEN COUNTY (WJBF) – One person is in the hospital after an early morning shooting in Aiken County.

The incident happened just after 4:30 Tuesday morning at 560 Brier Patch Lane.

Details are limited, but we’re told one person was shot in the neck.

Police have a suspect in custody.

Latest Headlines:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories