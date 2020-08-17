Shooting investigation underway after gunshot victim found at Wheeler Road McDonald’s

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is currently at the McDonald’s on Wheeler Road after a gunshot victim was found there.

According to officials the incident happened across the street at the Days Inn.

The RCSO is looking for suspects in the shooting.

The victim was taken to Doctors Hospital for treatment. No word on their condition.

This is a developing story.

