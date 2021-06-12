Shooting investigation on Sommers Ave.

Aiken, SC (WJBF)- On Saturday, June 12th 2021, Aiken Public Safety officers responded to the area of

Sommers Ave. and Alfred St. in reference to a shooting about 4 A.M.

Two victims who were shot had been already driven by personal vehicles to the local hospital.

One victim has since been released from the hospital and the other is still in the hospital recovering from his injuries. One victim was in his early 30’s, and the other was in his early 40’s. No suspects have been identified at this time.

Information from the community is vital to solving this and any crime. Anyone with information on this crime is urged to call Aiken Department of Public Safety at (803) 642-7620 or submit a tip to CRIME STOPPERS by using the P3 Tips app or going to CrimeSC.com and clicking Submit a Tip.

Tips submitted through Crime Stoppers will remain anonymous and may receive a cash reward of up to $1000.