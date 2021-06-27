Shooting investigation in Lexington, SC

Lexington, SC (WJBF)- On June 27, 2021 at 5:25 p.m. Lexington Police Department were dispatched to a fatal shooting incident that occurred in the 100 block of Freedom Drive.

Upon arrival, officers found a man who had been fatally shot. The name of the victim has not be release.

This is an active and ongoing investigation with the Lexington Police Department, the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) and the Lexington County Coroner’s Office.

Chief Green reassures the public that there is no danger to the community.

Anyone with information regarding this death investigation is asked to contact Detective Voravudhi at 803-358-1514.