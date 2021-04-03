Shooting investigation at Tennille, Georgia

Tennille, GA (WJBF)– Police and Georgia Bureau of Investigation respond to a fatal shooting incident at Hagan Circle, Tennille.

At 7:43pm Deputies and Emergency Medical Units respond to a report of a person who had been shot on Hagan Circle.

The victim is a 25 year old male, name is still unknown to the public. The male was transported to the Washington County Regional Medical Center by EMS. He was later pronounced deceased.

Deputies Georgia Bureau of Investigation detained the shooter and the incident is pending further investigation.