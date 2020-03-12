Shooting investigation at Augusta hotel

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Two people are in the hospital after a shooting at a hotel in Augusta.
It happened around midnight Wednesday at the Comfort Suites on Riverwest Drive off Riverwatch Parkway.
When police arrived, one person was found shot in the leg and another in the head.
No word on any suspects at this time.
This is a developing story.
